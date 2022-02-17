Nestle Q4 Earnings: Net profit down 20% at Rs 387 crore, misses Street estimates; revenue up 9%

Nestle India on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 386.6 crore for the October-December period, missing Street estimates. The food and beverage company's net profit fell 20 percent on a year-on-year basis.

Its quarterly revenue increased 8.9 percent to Rs 3,739.3 crore, up 8.9 percent on year, according to a regulatory filing.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the company's net profit for the quarter ended December at Rs 545 crore and revenue at Rs 3,800 crore.

Nestle India's board declared a dividend of Rs 65 per share.

Nestle shares fell as much as 1.5 percent after the earnings announcement before rebounding. At 12:20 pm, the stock was down 0.3 percent at Rs 18,192.2.