Nestle India Q4 Result: Highest double-digit growth in a decade, positive margin surprise

Nestle India delivered its highest double-digit growth in a decade aided by sustained volume and mix-led growth. Both these factors contributed to strong value growth, which aided a 14.5 percent growth in overall sales and 14.8 percent growth in domestic sales.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, Nestle India's net profit of Rs 628 crore was in-line with expectations of Rs 618 crore.

The company follows a January-December calendar year format to report earnings.

However, despite the price hikes, the company's revenue growth of 14 percent turned out to be lower than the projections of 17 percent growth. The Rs 4,275 crore figure was lower than a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 4,375 crore.

Operational performance was strong for the quarter with both EBITDA and EBITDA margin figure surpassing consensus expectations. Over the last 12 months, EBITDA margin expanded 20 basis points, contrary to expectations of a 150 basis points drop.

"We were actually expecting the EBITDA margins to be lower than what the company has reported. So it could be on account of probably the mix being more skewed towards pricing than towards volume, because that has a significant impact on the EBITDA numbers," Naveen Kulkarni of Axis Securities PMS told CNBC-TV18.

Nestle India Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan said that quick commerce and click & mortar fueled growth in the e-commerce business. It also launched its first ever ‘direct to consumer’ (D2C) platform – www.mynestle.in where products manufactured by the Company in India are available in Delhi–NCR.

Most of Nestle India's sales come from urban markets but the company is also expanding its presence in the rural areas through its RURBAN approach. It is increasing its distribution points and going deeper into smaller towns and cities.

Narayanan also said that the company is focusing on premiumisation as one of the growth engines. It acquired the Purina Petcare business and also launched GERBER cereals catering to toddlers last year. Nestle India will also integrate millets into relevant product categories.

"I would say that these are pretty good numbers. So Nestle has been doing quite well. In fact, Q2 numbers also surprised us positively and Q3 also has surprises us positively, so that's almost two quarters that the company has managed to beat our expectations. So overall, I would say that pretty good operating performance from Nestle," Axis' Kulkarni said.

Shares of Nestle India are up 2.3 percent and are trading at the day's high of Rs 19,733.