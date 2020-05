Nestle India on Tuesday reported a 13.6 percent YoY rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2020 to Rs 525.4 crore as against a profit of Rs 462.7 crore in the same period last year. Net profit of the company beat CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 501 crore.

Total revenue during the quarter under review rose 10.7 percent to Rs 3,325.3 crore as compared to Rs 3,003 crore, YoY. Domestic sales increased by 10.7 percent driven by volume & mix. Export sales increased by 12.9 percent.

CNBC-TV18 poll had an estimated revenue of Rs 3,080 crore.

The company follows January-December as its financial year.

“The company remained resilient in the first quarter, as the numbers indicate, and delivered volume and mix led growth. MAGGI, KITKAT and Nestlé MUNCH delivered strong performances. Contribution from Ecommerce went up significantly, while out of home sector performance was subdued. Commodity prices for milk and its derivates continued to be on the rise during the quarter,” said Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India.

EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 5,4 percent YoY to Rs 793.5 crore while EBITDA margin during the quarter contracted by 110 bps to 23.9 percent, YoY.