Nestle India Earnings Preview: Price hikes to aid revenue, gross margin may narrow

Nestle India will report results for the fourth quarter of 2022 on Thursday, February 16. The company follows a January-December calendar year format to report earnings.

A CNBC-TV18 poll expects the company to report revenue growth in the high-teens while operating profit may just touch double-digits. Net profit is likely to increase 60 percent from last year, but that is due to the fact that the base quarter had an exceptional loss of Rs 236.5 crore.

Nestle India's revenue growth for the quarter is likely to be led by price hikes. The company raised prices by nearly 10 percent during the quarter. Expansion of distribution in rural India will also contribute to growth.

The noodles and snacks category is doing better for the company compared to other FMCG verticals.

However, the company's gross margin may decline by 180-200 basis points compared to last year due to higher dairy costs. The same will also reflect in its operating margin, which according to the CNBC-TV18 poll, may contract by 140 basis points.

Among the key monitorables for the quarter would be management commentary on demand and inflation.

If some of the trends that are there today continue, then hopefully it will be a better year as compared to the rather unprecedented levels of food inflation that we had in 2022,” he said.

Another update on which management commentary would be awaited will be the growth and integration of Purina. Nestle India had acquired the pet foods business of Purina Petcare for Rs 124 crore last year.

Shares of Nestle India have risen 4.5 percent over the last 12 months. At current levels, the stock is trading at 62 times financial year 2024 earnings.