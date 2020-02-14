#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Jump in new coronavirus cases stymies global stock rally
Oil rises for third day as coronavirus impact may spur output cuts
Rupee opens lower at 71.39 against dollar
Home Earnings
Earnings

Nestle India December quarter net profit up 38.4% YoY to Rs 473 crore

Updated : February 14, 2020 07:52 AM IST

Domestic sales rose 10.04 per cent to Rs 2,960.78 crore as against Rs 2,690.51 crore in October-December 2018.
Domestic sales increased through a combination of 'volume & mix', while exports dropped due to lower exports of coffee to Turkey.
For the full year ended December 31, Nestle India's net profit rose 22.56 percent to Rs 1,969.55 crore as against Rs 1,606.93 crore in the previous year.
Nestle India December quarter net profit up 38.4% YoY to Rs 473 crore

You May Also Like

CNBC-TV18 dominates Budget Day with all-India viewership of 75.1%

CNBC-TV18 dominates Budget Day with all-India viewership of 75.1%

Another real estate record in Los Angeles. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos buys property for a whopping Rs 1,178 crore

Another real estate record in Los Angeles. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos buys property for a whopping Rs 1,178 crore

IRCTC has almost Rs 1,000 crore cash balance, says MD Mahendra Pratap

IRCTC has almost Rs 1,000 crore cash balance, says MD Mahendra Pratap

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement