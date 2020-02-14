Earnings Nestle India December quarter net profit up 38.4% YoY to Rs 473 crore Updated : February 14, 2020 07:52 AM IST Domestic sales rose 10.04 per cent to Rs 2,960.78 crore as against Rs 2,690.51 crore in October-December 2018. Domestic sales increased through a combination of 'volume & mix', while exports dropped due to lower exports of coffee to Turkey. For the full year ended December 31, Nestle India's net profit rose 22.56 percent to Rs 1,969.55 crore as against Rs 1,606.93 crore in the previous year.