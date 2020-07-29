  • SENSEX
Nestle India Apr-Jun net profit up 11% to Rs 486.60 cr

Updated : July 29, 2020 10:03 AM IST

Nestle India's domestic sales rose 2.55 percent to Rs 2,907.74 crore in April-June quarter as against Rs 2,835.37 crore a year ago.
Exports declined 9.32 percent to Rs 133.71 crore as against Rs 147.46 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
