Nestle delivers better than expected results, revenues over Rs 4,800 cr for Q1CY23

With revenues crossing Rs 4,800 cr and volume growth at 5 percent, Nestle India delivers its highest growth in a quarter in the last decade. All its categories delivered double-digit growth while Out-of-Home business continued to accelerate rapidly in Q1 CY2023.

Nestle delivers better than street expected results for Q1 CY2023 with revenues at over Rs 4,800 cr versus the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 4,460 cr. This is a jump of 21 percent over the same quarter of last year.

Earnings before interest, tax and depreciation is also higher at Rs 1,098 cr versus the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 1,028 cr. The margin though are lower than street expectation at 22.7 percent compared with 23.4 percent clocked in same quarter of last year.

While delivering robust sales, the company says this is the highest growth in a quarter in the last decade, excluding the exceptional quarter in 2016 which was off a low base in 2015. The company's volume growth is at 5 percent compared with expectation of 3 to 4 percent. However, the company's volume growth ex-Maggi small packs is higher at 11-12 percent.

The company says "All our product groups delivered double-digit growth." It further adds "Confectionery led by KITKAT, and MUNCH posted a strong growth, supported by consumer led campaigns, innovation and engagement. Beverages turned in another quarter of robust growth and market share gains led by NESCAFÉ Classic, NESCAFÉ Sunrise, and NESCAFÉ GOLD. Prepared Dishes and Cooking Aids delivered strong growth across all products in its portfolio. Milk products and Nutrition continued its strong performance led by MILKMAID among others."

The company further adds that its Out-of-Home business continued to accelerate rapidly this quarter. It focused on expansion in relevant geographies, channel prioritization and opening of new kiosks in key

locations.

The stock is trading about 1 percent lower on exchanges at around Rs 20,530.