Nelco expects to maintain 21% EBITDA margin; growth momentum to continue

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, PJ Nath, MD and CEO, Nelco, mentioned that the company is in a growth phase. Further, he expects the growth momentum to continue. He is confident that going ahead, growth rates won’t decline from current levels.

“The performance has been good, both from a sequential perspective, quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), as well as on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. It would suffice to say that we are in a growth mode and we will be growing. We, believe that similar kind of performance will continue for the rest of the year as well,” Nath said.

On EBITDA margin, he believes the company will be able to maintain it at 21 percent. He said, “We have locked in 21 percent EBITDA at the moment and we should be able to maintain that. What the number would be at the end of the year, I would not like to comment at the moment. We do not see any major challenges in the market at the moment to achieve our objectives.”

On orders, he said that the company won a Rs 40 crore deal from ONGC, which is primarily a system integration project to build a satellite network from scratch. He expects the project to be executed in the next few quarters.

Apart from the ONGC order, he added that in terms of satellite communication services, the company is doing well across sectors. Delving deeper into the company's core business areas such as the banking sector, he mentioned that they are rolling out more ATMs on satellites. Additionally, the offshore energy market as well as the IFMC (in-flight and maritime communications) sector is performing well too.

