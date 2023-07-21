Nelco expects aerospace revenue to surge as domestic airlines embrace inflight WiFi

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, PJ Nath, MD and CEO of NELCO shared insights into the aerospace industry's potential and company’s expansion plans. He emphasized the pivotal role that WiFi services play in enhancing the passenger experience and how it can be a game-changer for the aerospace industry in India.

The aviation industry has been witnessing a revolution in passenger expectations, with inflight WiFi (wireless fidelity) becoming a critical amenity. NELCO is at the forefront of enabling in-flight connectivity solutions, positioning itself to benefit from the forthcoming aerospace revenue surge. As the demand for in-flight WiFi services rises, NELCO’s expertise and investments in this area are likely to position the company as a key player in the aerospace connectivity market.

NELCO, an integral component of the Tata Group with a market value of $106 billion, is a prominent Satellite Communication (SatCom or VSAT) Service Provider in India. The company specializes in delivering extremely dependable data connectivity solutions throughout the country, with a primary focus on serving the enterprise sector.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, PJ Nath, MD and CEO of NELCO shared insights into the aerospace industry's potential and company’s expansion plans. He emphasized the pivotal role that WiFi services play in enhancing the passenger experience and how it can be a game-changer for the aerospace industry in India. Furthermore, he revealed NELCO's commitment to expanding its business through strategic investments to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

With the increasing reliance on digital connectivity in everyday life, travellers now expect seamless internet access even when soaring thousands of feet above the ground. By offering inflight WiFi , domestic airlines can attract and retain more passengers, while also gaining a competitive edge in the market.

He said, “The big jump will be happening when the domestic airlines start using WiFi on the aircraft, which is about a year from now. So, we will see a large jump in the aero service revenue at that time, but overall we are bullish on that and we see a similar growth that we have been seeing so far in the aero and maritime business as well.”

Talking further about business expansion, Nath said that as a leading provider of satellite-based communications and enterprise solutions, NELCO is well-positioned to cater to the evolving needs of the aviation industry. By investing in cutting-edge technology and infrastructure, NELCO aims to enhance its capabilities and offer innovative solutions to airlines seeking to provide superior in-flight connectivity to their passengers.

Furthermore, NELCO's expansion plans are not limited to just the aerospace sector. As a forward-thinking company, it aims to explore various growth avenues and diversify its offerings to stay ahead in the ever-changing business landscape.

