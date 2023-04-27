Nelco bets on inflight communication uptick to help boost its growth

In recent years, the demand for inflight communication has surged, with more and more passengers expecting to be connected during their flights. As a result, airlines are starting to invest in technology that enables this connectivity, such as Wi-Fi and mobile data.

For Nelco, this presents a significant opportunity to expand its business and tap into a growing market. With its expertise in satellite communication technology, the company is well-positioned to help airlines provide the connectivity that passengers crave.

Inflight communication is expected to become more prevalent within the next 1-2 years, according to PJ Nath, the MD and CEO of Nelco.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Nath predicted a significant uptick in the use of in-flight communication once domestic airlines come on board.

“The big jump will happen when the domestic aircrafts start consuming that service and that, we believe, is about one year away from now,” he said.

The company also has plans to grow organically in the coming year.

“We keep looking at opportunities. As of today, whatever we have done is organic and current year plan is based on organic growth,” he said.

Nath also shared that Nelco has ambitions beyond India and hopes to expand globally, a move that should contribute to the company's revenue in FY25.

“We also have plans of spreading beyond India which will happen towards the later part of the year. We should see the revenue come in FY25,” he added.

It's clear that Nelco has big plans for the future and is poised to take advantage of the growing demand for inflight communication.

Nelco's plan to grow organically in FY24 is a smart move, as it allows the company to focus on its core strengths and build a solid foundation for future growth. With the potential for expansion beyond India on the horizon, Nelco is a company to watch in the coming years.

The company reported robust earnings for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 2023, lifting investor sentiments. Nelco’s consolidated revenue during the quarter ended March 2023, stood at Rs 82.8 crore, up 13.1 percent compared to Rs 73.2 crore during the year-ago quarter.

