Need for data centre is here for us to stay: Cummins

Cummins reported its Q2FY22 earnings. Ajay Patil, CFO at Cummins India discussed the earnings' fineprint.

“From the data centre perspective, the need for data centre is here for us to stay,” he said.

Over the next three-five years, broadly about $8-10 billion of investment is required into the data centre.

“We do see that momentum coming into the data centre,” he added.

Also Read:

“I certainly look at data centres as one of our fastest-growing end markets. We have been seeing a good order intake from the data centre market and even for current quarter as well as for Q4 of the current year, I am very optimistic that we will sustain our data centre revenue for the coming two quarters as well as getting into 2022,” he said.

The end markets - when it comes to data centre, commercial, residential real estate, infrastructure and healthcare – are expected to continue the momentum, he noted.

Power generation has been the mainstay of the business for many years, he said.

“For power generation, from an end market perspective, we are quite optimistic about the continued growth momentum into the second half of the year also,” he said.

“While we wait and watch how the European markets and economic activities get impacted, overall from an export standpoint, we are fairly optimistic and feel that we will sustain the momentum on our exports revenue,” he shared.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.