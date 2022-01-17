NBFCs Q3 preview: Mixed NIM, moderate earnings momentum likely

As part of CNBC-TV18's special segment, Quarter Se Quarter Tak (QSQT), Abhishek Kothari lists out the key expectations in Q3FY22 that one should look at from the non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) perspective.

As part of CNBC-TV18's special segment, Quarter Se Quarter Tak (QSQT), Abhishek Kothari lists out the key expectations in Q3FY22 that one should look at from the non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) perspective.

Across NBFCs, disbursals have been pretty strong. However one should expect moderate earnings momentum in the sector due to lower loan growth and the net interest margin (NIM) trend could remain mixed. So asset quality trend is improving for the sector as a whole and for majority of the NBFCs.

However, one needs to watch out for the stance that NBFCs have post Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) clarification on non-performing loans (NPLs) and daily stamping remains crucial for the sector as well. So, assets under management (AUM) growth will be strong, but not as strong as what was seen in Q1 and Q2.

Also Read:

For HDFC Ltd, Kotak Securities expects a net interest income (NII) growth of 2 percent year-on-year (YoY) and profit could likely be down 4 percent YoY. For Bajaj Finance, the firm expects NII growth of close to 35 percent YoY and net profit growth of more than 53 percent YoY.

For Shriram Transport Finance, the firm expects NII growth of 4 percent, however profit growth is likely to be at close to 7.3 percent YoY and for M&M Financial, they expect NII growth of 8.5 percent YoY while they are working with a loss of Rs 274 crore versus profit that the company reported both YoY and quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Watch the accompanying video for more details.