NBFC, insurance firms may report strong Q1 despite higher cost of funds: Kotak Institutional Equities

Non-banking financial company (NBFC) stocks emerged as significant gainers in the stock market in the last quarter. While L&T Finance witnessed a remarkable increase of 63 percent, Cholamandalam rose by 54 percent. Can Fin Homes experienced a surge of 49 percent and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (MMFSL) saw a growth of 45 percent.

Similarly, insurance company stocks have also seen notable gains, with a rise of 30 to 40 percent since June.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Nischint Chawathe, Director at Kotak Institutional Equities expressed optimism regarding the upcoming Q1FY24 earnings of NBFCs, housing finance firms and insurance companies too. Chawathe highlighted that despite facing higher costs of funds, these sectors are expected to report strong performances.

He said, “Cost of funding for most of the NBFCs have gone up in the range of around 50-60 to even 100 basis points. Remember, we have seen a massive rise in policy rates and a large part of it has been passed on by banks in terms of MCLR hikes. So, you will see an impact on the cost of borrowing.”

According to him, there are several factors that contribute to the positive outlook for Q1 performances in these sectors. First, despite higher costs of funds, these firms have been proactive in managing their financial strategies.

"Second, the overall economic recovery and favourable market conditions have played a role in supporting the performance of NBFCs, housing finance and insurance firms. With gradual improvements in economic indicators and consumer sentiment, these sectors have experienced a surge in demand for their services. This increased business activity has positively impacted their revenue streams and is expected to reflect in their Q1 earnings," he said.

Furthermore, the implementation of digital transformation initiatives and the adoption of technology-driven solutions have enabled these sectors to enhance operational efficiency and expand their customer base. This strategic approach has provided a competitive edge, enabling them to capitalise on market opportunities and drive growth.

