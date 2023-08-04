Navneet Education forecasts 15-16% growth and over 30% EBIT Margins in publishing segment for FY24

Navneet Education holds a positive outlook for the publishing segment, envisioning a growth rate of 15-16 percent for the fiscal year 2024. Additionally, the company expresses confidence in achieving EBIT margins exceeding 30 percent within the publication segment.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Gnanesh Gala, MD, Navneet Education said, “Q1FY24 we grew by around 20 percent, but overall looking for the year, we believe our growth will be in mid-teens so it could be around 15-16 percent. As far as margins are concerned, like earlier years, also, we are very hopeful to have EBIT margins in upwards of 30 percent in publication segment.”

Gala revealed that Navneet Education is strategically aiming for blended margins ranging between 20 percent and 22 percent. “So blended margin, which stationary, which are normally has been between 20 to 22 percent and we are very confident to achieve those margins as well.”

A key concern for any manufacturing-based business is the volatility of raw material prices. However, Gala reassured that raw material prices are expected to soften in the near future. Gala also noted that stationery margins are anticipated to improve in the latter half of FY24.

Talking about raw material prices for current year Gala said, “We did buy paper at the peakest level in Q3 and Q4 of last year, and therefore, we saw a little dip in margin compared to earlier years. Going forward, as paper prices have started softening, we believe, as we consume our last inventory, and start buying new inventory in Q3, and Q4, we will start seeing better margins in stationary.”

Gala further highlighted that paper costs have come down by 5-10 percent from their recent highs depending on the variety of paper.