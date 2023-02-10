The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Info Edge (India) Ltd ended at Rs 3,810.85, down by Rs 14.10, or 0.37 percent on the BSE.

Info Edge (India) Ltd, which owns the online job portal Naukri, on Friday reported a net loss of Rs 116.5 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 4,601.8 crore.

The company in an exchange filing said owing to concerns around the uncertainty of the funding environment for 4B Network, an impairment of Rs

276 crore has been charged as an exceptional item.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 589.5 crore during the period under review, up 39.9 percent against Rs 421.4 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 61.3 percent to Rs 188.4 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal over Rs 116.8 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 32 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 27.7 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The company said the billing for the quarter stood at Rs 550.7 crore, up 14.5 percent year-over-year. The Year to Date (YTD) billing stood at Rs 1617.7 crore, year-over-year growth of 33 percent. The billing including acquired operating businesses (Zwayam and DoSelect) for the quarter stood at Rs 566.4 crore, a growth of 16.5 percent.

The cash from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 241.8 crore. YTD cash generation stood at Rs 625.7 crore, a year-over-year growth of 17.4 percent.

Hitesh Oberoi, managing director, and the chief executive officer said, "While we are seeing a slowdown in the IT hiring, the non-IT hiring market continues to be strong."