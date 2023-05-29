Hyderabad-based Natco Pharma returns to profit in Q4 as business grows in US, Canada

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 898 crore, up 50.5 percent against Rs 596.8 crore in the year-ago period. Shares of Natco Pharma Ltd ended at Rs 635.10, up by Rs 5.75, or 0.91 percent on the BSE.

Hyderabad-based Natco Pharma Ltd on Monday, May 29 reported a net profit of Rs 275.8 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net loss of Rs 50.5 crore.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 898 crore, up 50.5 percent against Rs 596.8 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

The increase in revenue and profit for the year was driven by business growth in the US market and growth in the company’s subsidiaries in Canada and Brazil, the company said.

At the operating level, EBITDA stood at Rs 339.2 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 18.6 crore loss in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. The EBITDA margin stood at 37.7 percent in the reporting quarter. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

Further, the company said it is planning to acquire a 100 percent stake in Zista Pharma Ltd for $2-3 million subject to the successful outcome of due diligence and compliance with regulatory requirements. Zista is engaged in selling pharmaceuticals in the United Kingdom and did a turnover of $0.82 million in CY 2022.

Shares of Natco Pharma Ltd ended at Rs 635.10, up by Rs 5.75, or 0.91 percent on the BSE.