    Hyderabad-based Natco Pharma returns to profit in Q4 as business grows in US, Canada

    By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 29, 2023 5:36:06 PM IST (Updated)

    In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 898 crore, up 50.5 percent against Rs 596.8 crore in the year-ago period. Shares of Natco Pharma Ltd ended at Rs 635.10, up by Rs 5.75, or 0.91 percent on the BSE.

    Hyderabad-based Natco Pharma Ltd on Monday, May 29 reported a net profit of Rs 275.8 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net loss of Rs 50.5 crore.

    In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 898 crore, up 50.5 percent against Rs 596.8 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.


    The increase in revenue and profit for the year was driven by business growth in the US market and growth in the company’s subsidiaries in Canada and Brazil, the company said.

    X