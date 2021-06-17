Natco Pharma Q4FY21 earnings: Street expects revenue decline of 4%

Pharma firm Natco Pharma is set to report its Q4FY21 earnings later today. The street is anticipating a decline in revenue of around 4 percent YoY in the March quarter for the firm. Margins are expected to come in at around 26.5 percent versus 28 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

However, it is expected to report a profit of around Rs 94.4 crore. The US business is likely to be impacted by weak flu season as it was seen in Q3.

For the India market, the domestic oncology segment, ICU-related drugs are expected to have seen a pickup, sales were impacted due to COVID-19, and margins are expected to come between 27 percent and 28 percent

COVID-19 portfolio of drugs like Molnupiravir, Baricitinib, approval of cancer drug Revlimid generic, launches lined up in co's agri or crop health sciences division are some of the key things to look out for.

Last month the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the application of five companies including Natco to begin production of antifungal drug Amphotericin B liposomal injection, used for the treatment of Mucormycosis, also called 'Black Fungus'.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra for more details.