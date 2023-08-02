Narayana Hrudayalaya Q1 Results | Net profit zooms by 66% to Rs 184 crore, revenue up by 19%

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd ended at Rs 1,025.30, up by Rs 11.20, or 1.10 percent on the BSE.

Healthcare provider Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd on Wednesday (August 2) reported a 66.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 184 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, Narayana Hrudayalaya posted a net profit of Rs 110.6 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,233.4 crore during the period under review, up 19.4 percent against Rs 1,033.4 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 41 percent to Rs 270.6 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 191.9 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 21.9 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 18.6 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The company's India operating income was Rs 989.7 crore for the first quarter of FY24 as compared to Rs 865.4 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, reflecting an increase of 14.36 percent year-on-year and 0.6 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Health City Cayman Islands Ltd (HCCI), a step-down subsidiary of Narayana Hrudayalaya, reported an operating income was Rs 255.1 crore for the first quarter of FY24 as compared to Rs 175.5 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, reflecting an increase of 45.4 percent year-on-year and 4.3 percent quarter-on-quarter.

As on June 30, 2023, the total borrowings less cash, bank balance, and current investments was Rs 18.8 crore representing a net debt to equity ratio of 0.01 (Out of which, borrowings worth $ 43.0 million in foreign currency denominated), Narayana Hrudayalaya said.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd ended at Rs 1,025.30, up by Rs 11.20, or 1.10 percent on the BSE.