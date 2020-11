National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) on Wednesday reported a consolidated profit of Rs 107.27 crore for the quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a loss of Rs 28.25 crore for the year-ago period, Nalco said in a filing to BSE.

The company's income during the July-September period declined to Rs 2,399.05 crore from Rs 2,420.11 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

"The year began with unforeseeable challenges, which has affected the entire world. NALCO collective rose to the challenge and braved all odds to overcome the sluggishness in the market and get the business operations back on track amidst the pandemic," NALCO CMD Sridhar Patra said in a statement.

"The company is geared up to take all necessary actions to remain competitive, deliver world-class products to our customers and contribute towards building an Atmanirbhar Bharat," Patra said.

During the quarter, the leading manufacturer and exporter of alumina and aluminium in the country achieved strong growth in export, registering sales of 58,574 metric tonne (MT) of aluminium compared to 16,305 MT in the corresponding period last year.