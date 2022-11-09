Cross
    Homeearnings News

    NALCO reports 77.3% decline in net profit in September quarter
    By Asmita Pant

    The Navratna CPSE's net profit for the period under review came at Rs 170 crore, down 77.3 percent from Rs 748 crore reported in the year-ago period.

    National Aluminium Company Ltd on Wednesday reported its financial numbers for the quarter ended September. The Navratna CPSE's net profit for the period under review came at Rs 170 crore, down 77.3 percent from Rs 748 crore reported in the year-ago period. Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had expected a profit of Rs 211 crore.

    The company's revenue for the second quarter stood at Rs 3,490 crore, down from Rs 3,592 crore in second quarter of the previous fiscal. The EBITDA, too, slumped 70.3 percent to Rs 335 crore and margins came lower at 9.6 percent, down from 31.4 percent.
    The CPSE missed street estimates on every front other than revenue. The company's revenue came in 8.8 percent higher than the expected Rs 3,208 crore. The EBITDA for the quarter under review came 16.7 percent lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll's estimate and margins came in 290 bps lower.
    The share of NALCO were trading two percent lower at Rs 74.4 on BSE at 1:09 pm.
    First Published:  IST
