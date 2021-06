Muthoot Finance will be reporting its Q4FY21 numbers. The street is anticipating a strong quarter from the company. Going into the results over the last one week, the stock is up 3.5 percent.

The assets under management (AUM) growth is expected to be at 4 percent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, net interest margins (NIMs) are expected to remain stable or improve sequentially, asset quality is expected to remain stable.

One should watch out for a housing finance subsidiary as its performance will be a key factor.

CNBC-TV18’s poll suggests net interest income (NII) growth of 20.3 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis and about 7.3 percent on a QoQ basis.

The analysts are expecting profit growth of 24 percent on a YoY basis, and 2 percent on a sequential basis.