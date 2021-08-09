MTAR Tech expects more orders in defence, clean & nuclear energy

Srinivas Reddy, managing director (MD) and promoter, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, said MTAR Technologies is expecting more orders in defence, clean and nuclear energy.

The precision engineering solutions company reported a good set of earnings for the June-ended quarter with the consolidated revenue growing by 10.9 percent and margins expanding by 26.7 percent. The company caters to the nuclear, as well as the defence segment, and some of their key clients include Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), as well as Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

“We are expecting a lot of orders coming in from clean energy sector as well as nuclear and space. We were supposed to get order in Q1 (FY22) itself in the domestic segment but due to COVID related issues, most of the offices were not functioning fully. So, we are expecting a lot of orders coming in next three quarters,” Reddy said.

On the order book, he said, “We are looking at, at least Rs 700 crore of order closure by the end of this financial year (FY22); at least 60-70 percent of order would be executable within the year itself.”

