Mrs Bectors shares hit 52-week high on strong quarterly results

Shares of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 509.5 per piece on BSE in intraday trade on Wednesday, riding on strong results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2022.

The stock has gained nearly 40 percent in the past 12 months while in the last three months, they have gained over 25 percent.

The company, which sells food products under its flagship brands 'Cremica' and 'English Oven' in India, reported a 78.7 percent year-on-year increase in profit after tax at Rs 27.7 crore in the December quarter, as against Rs 15.5 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations surged 39.7 percent to Rs 367.8 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal, from Rs 263.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Mrs Bectors Food’s gross margins in the third quarter improved to 44.9 percent from 43.3 percent in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, while margin increased to 13.9 percent in the December quarter from 12.6 percent in the December 2021 quarter.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 51.19 crore in the quarter under review was up 53.9 percent from Rs 33.26 crore in the year-ago period.

Mrs Bectors Foods' biscuits business witnessed a 40 percent YoY rise in revenue at Rs 219 crore, while the bakery segment’s revenue zoomed by 38 percent YoY to Rs 127 crore in the third quarter.

For the nine months ended on December 31, 2022, the company’s PAT surged 33 percent to Rs 62.4 crore from Rs 46.9 crore year-on-year, and revenue jumped 38.1 percent to Rs 1,016 crore from Rs 735.8 in the year-ago period.

The company’s EBITDA for the first three quarters of the fiscal rose by 30.3 percent YoY to Rs 126.5 crore from Rs 97.07 crore, but margins declined in the period to 12.5 percent from 13.2 percent.

The company said that it continues to increase its distribution footprints in existing and new geographies.