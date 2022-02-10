MRF Q3 Earnings: Profit falls 71% to Rs 149 crore, revenue up 6%

MRF on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 149.3 crore for the October-December period, down 71 percent on a year-on-year basis.

Its quarterly revenue, however, increased six percent on year to Rs 4,920 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

The tyre manufacturer posted Rs 493 crore in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA) for the third quarter of the current financial year. That was down 49.5 percent compared with the corresponding period a year ago.

MRF's margin came down to 10 percent in the October-December period, from 21 percent in the year-ago period.

The company announced a dividend of Rs 3 per share.

MRF shares declined 0.8 percent to settle at Rs 69,830 apiece on BSE after the earnings announcement.