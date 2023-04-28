2 Min(s) Read
Mpahsis’s revenue has declined for the second consecutive quarter due to a weakness in banking, tech media and telecom segments.
Shares of midcap IT company Mphasis climbed nearly three percent in early morning trade on Friday, even as the company's revenue declined for the second consecutive quarter due to a weakness in banking, tech media and telecom segments.
“The macro-economic environment remains uncertain while we continue to look for alignment with our client’s current priorities. Strategic technology spending may have slowed down, however, hasn’t been paused. Enterprises continue to invest in Cloud, Digital Transformation, and consolidation priorities. Institutionalising cost transformation projects is enabling them free up working capital," said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer, and Managing Director, Mphasis.
"We see these as opportunities for proactive deal making and gaining share of wallet, translating into a strong pipeline and continued deal conversion,” he added.