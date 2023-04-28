English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeearnings NewsMphasis gains 3% even as consolidated profit declines 1.7% for fourth quarter

Mphasis gains 3% even as consolidated profit declines 1.7% for fourth quarter

Mphasis gains 3% even as consolidated profit declines 1.7% for fourth quarter
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Nishtha Pandey  Apr 28, 2023 11:17:46 AM IST (Published)

Mpahsis’s revenue has declined for the second consecutive quarter due to a weakness in banking, tech media and telecom segments.

Shares of midcap IT company Mphasis climbed nearly three percent in early morning trade on Friday, even as the company's revenue declined for the second consecutive quarter due to a weakness in banking, tech media and telecom segments.

Recommended Articles

View All
Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Biden 2024: His record so far on the economy, immigration, civil rights | Explainer

Biden 2024: His record so far on the economy, immigration, civil rights | Explainer

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


“The macro-economic environment remains uncertain while we continue to look for alignment with our client’s current priorities. Strategic technology spending may have slowed down, however, hasn’t been paused. Enterprises continue to invest in Cloud, Digital Transformation, and consolidation priorities. Institutionalising cost transformation projects is enabling them free up working capital," said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer, and Managing Director, Mphasis.
"We see these as opportunities for proactive deal making and gaining share of wallet, translating into a strong pipeline and continued deal conversion,” he added.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X