IT firm Mphasis on Thursday reported a 10.8 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 325.5 crore for the December 2020 quarter. The company's net profit stood at Rs 293.6 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations grew 8.6 per cent to Rs 2,474.3 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 2,276.7 crore a year ago. The company said it has registered USD 247 million worth of total contract value (TCV) wins in direct international business, of which 71 per cent were in new-generation services.

Mphasis earnings per share (EPS) grew 10.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 17.44. "We are pleased with the results in a seasonally weak quarter and remain enthusiastic about our pipeline," Mphasis CEO and Executive Director Nitin Rakesh said.