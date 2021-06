Motherson Sumi Systems on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 713.6 crore for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, registering a jump of nearly three times over Rs 183.4 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal.

Net profit beat CNBC-TV18 analysts’ poll estimates of Rs 630 crore, while revenue was in line with estimates.

The company’s revenue during Q4FY21 rose 17.6 percent to Rs 16,972 crore from Rs 14,434.5 crore, YoY.

At the operating level, EBITDA increased 38.7 percent to Rs 1,722 crore from Rs 1,242 crore, while EBITDA margin improved by 150 bps to 10.1 percent from 8.6 percent, YoY.

"Improved profitability and realization of engineering revenues helped free cash generation, leading to lowest ever Debt/EBITDA,” Motherson Sumi said in a regulatory filing.

The company’s board recommended a dividend of Rs 1.50 per share.