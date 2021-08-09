Motherson Sumi Q1FY22 preview: Street expects strong revenue growth YoY due to low base effect

Motherson Sumi will report Q1FY22 earnings tomorrow (August 10). The Q4FY21 numbers were very strong for the company and that extension is expected to continue this quarter as well.

CNBC-TV18 poll is expecting a doubling of revenues this time at Rs 17,730 crore year-on-year. Expect profits to come in at Rs 304 crore versus loss of Rs 740 crore earlier.

In Q4, SMP’s EBITDA doubled on a sequential basis and on a year-on-year basis at 86 million euros. The margins had improved to 8.7 percent, which is their key vertical and that is expected to continue in this quarter as well.

Apart from that, the balancesheet improvement is also a big positive. the debt has reduced to Rs 4,820 crore in March.

Any further debt reduction will also be taken as positives. This time both year-on-year as well as sequentially we are expecting an improvement in Motherson Sumi’s numbers.

