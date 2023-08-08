Monte Carlo experiences robust summer season bookings, plans 50-55 store openings in FY24

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Sandeep Jain, Executive Director of Monte Carlo Fashions spoke about the brand's approach to the upcoming summer season, its expansion aspirations, and its strategies for maintaining competitiveness.

As the summer season approaches, Monte Carlo Fashions is gearing up for strong bookings. The anticipation of robust demand suggests that the brand has effectively tapped into consumer preferences and market trends. Monte Carlo's ability to forecast and cater to seasonal demands positions it well for capitalizing on the upcoming season, which is traditionally marked by increased consumer spending.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Sandeep Jain, Executive Director of Monte Carlo Fashions spoke about the brand's approach to the upcoming summer season, its expansion aspirations, and its strategies for maintaining competitiveness.

He said, “As inventory is very low in our retail stores as well as our warehouse, we look forward to a very strong booking in the coming summer season.”

Talking further about expansion, Jain said that Monte Carlo Fashions has ambitious plans for expansion. He revealed that the company aims to open 50-55 new stores during the fiscal year 2024 (FY24).

“For FY24 we had given a guidance of 50-55 and in Q1 we already opened 11 stores. So, we are on track to open 55 stores in this financial year,” he said.

Jain also spoke about the brand's pricing strategy. He said that the discounts in quarter two (Q2 of FY24) are expected to be comparatively lower than those in Q1. This reflects Monte Carlo's strategic balance between attracting customers through discounts while also maintaining healthy profit margins.

For more details, watch the accompanying video