Mobikwik delivers a profitable Q1 with 181% increase in adjusted EBITDA

Fintech unicorn Mobikwik has registered a profitable growth for the second consecutive quarter. The digital banking platform has recorded a profitable growth in the first quarter of FY24, with an adjusted EBITDA of Rs 13.6 crore, a 181 percent increase (year-on -year).

The company has clocked Rs 177 crore in revenues in Q1 FY23-24, a growth of 68 percent in the corresponding quarter last fiscal and its contribution margin rose by 108 percent to Rs 73.9 crore. In Q4 FY22-23, MobiKwik generated 160 crores in revenue, a 38 percent contribution margin and recorded an adjusted EBITDA of Rs 3 crores.

Mobikwik is now eying a 2X growth to an estimated Rs 1,100 crore in FY23-24. Continuing with its current profitability streak, the unicorn also projects to earn a net profit of Rs 40-Rs 50 crore in FY24.

"In FY 2022-23, we achieved all the major goals we set for MobiKwik the previous year, and our vision for FY 2023-24 is to achieve profitability in all quarters. Q1 has been a good start to the fiscal year. Our numbers are positive in all parameters, be it adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA or PBT. We expect to deliver 80%+ topline growth for this fiscal year,” said Bipin Preet Singh, Co-Founder & CEO, MobiKwik.

In the last quarter of FY23, MobiKwik had generated Rs 160 crore in revenue, with an adjusted EBITDA of Rs 3 crore. The firm ended the FY22-23 with Rs 560 crore in revenue and became profitable from the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022-23.

"Our focus for this fiscal is twofold - to increase our presence in tier 3, 4 cities and towns and to start offering financial products to our small merchants. We believe that a lot of India's digital growth is now coming from small cities, towns and villages, and we want to tap into that potential," Bipin added.