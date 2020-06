Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported a net loss of Rs 3,255 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 on account of one-time exceptional loss of Rs 3,578 crore. CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll had estimated a net profit of Rs 404 crore during the quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 969.2 crore in the same period last year.

The profit before one-time loss stood at Rs 890 crore as against a profit of Rs 1,515 crore in the same period last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"PAT after the exceptional item was primarily impacted due to write-down of investment in Ssangyong and some other international subsidiaries," it added.

Revenue of M&M and Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers Ltd (MVML) during the quarter fell 34.8 percent to Rs 9,005 crore from Rs 13,808 crore, YoY.

EBITDA declined 34.3 percent to Rs 1,227.4 crore while EBITDA margin expanded by 10 bps to 13.6 percent from 13.5 percent, YoY.

EBITDA beat CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 956 crore.

The automotive segment revenue in Q4FY20 fell 46.1 percent to Rs 5,506 crore as against Rs 10,222 crore in the same period last year. The segment's EBIT plunged 75 percent to Rs 225.3 crore from Rs 900 crore while EBIT margin contracted sharply to 4.1 percent versus 8.8 percent, YoY.

The company's revenue from the farm equipment segment declined 3 percent to Rs 3,111 crore versus Rs 3,206 crore. The segment's EBIT rose 5.8 percent to Rs 549 crore from Rs 519 crore and EBIT margin expanded to 17.6 percent from 16.2 percent in the same period last year.

M&M said that it increased market share in the domestic tractor market to 39.1 percent in the March quarter.

The company suffered a one-time loss due to impairment provision for certain long-term investments, it added.