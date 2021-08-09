M&M Q1FY22: New models’ demand high, tractor market share gain not at expense of margin, says management

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported strong earnings in the first quarter of the fiscal led by the tractor business which recorded its highest market share in the last 8 quarters. The company reported a profit for its first quarter on Friday before markets closed, as demand for the Indian automaker's passenger vehicles and tractors improved.

On losses incurred in the quarter, Dr Anish Shah, MD & CEO of M&M said in an interview to CNBC-TV18 that most of it was for impairments done already.

“This was some residual as a result of past investments that we have made so don’t expect much going forward,” he said.

M&M has seen robust demand for its new products.

“The Thar continues to be at a very high demand level, the XUV300 is at 5,000 to 6,000 bookings a month, the Bolero Neo has come out very strong. Besides that, our older power brands continue to do very well. So we are seeing great demand across all segments at this point in time, including some in the pickup truck segment as well,” said Shah.

The auto business though is facing margin pressures due to higher raw material cost. However, its market share in tractors is up 260 basis points this quarter.

“It has not come at the expense of profitability because we have kept our pricing high. We took three price increases as well over the last year and we have managed to maintain our margins, obviously hit a little by commodity price inflation but overall the farm business had its best results ever in the first quarter with a PBIT of Rs 1,081 crore,” the CEO said.

The company says that its restructuring exercise has been completed and they have promised investors that fiscal discipline will be maintained.

“If companies in categories A or B do not meet standards, in terms of the milestones we have set for them, then we will look at putting them in Group C. So it is an ongoing exercise, that said what I would also add is our companies in Category A and B have performed really well,” explained Shah.

Supply chain issues are starting to ease out but the company says it will still take a little longer for it to get back to normalcy.

“Right now it is mainly the chip issue and it is a global chip issue. So Malaysia was in lockdown for a while, that had a problem with one of the major semiconductor suppliers in Malaysia, and that impacted the auto industry worldwide. Our team actually has been able to handle that very well find alternate supplies for it. But it does take some time to put in alternate solutions. This is a changing scenario where one particular product gets impacted one day, another one the other day, because of the global fluidity that we are seeing right now. So once that settles down, we will be in a much better shape.”

