Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra reported a massive 97 percent decline in consolidated net profit for April-June quarter of fiscal 2021 to Rs 67.8 crore as against Rs 2,259.74 crore in the same period of last fiscal. The net profit was way below CNBC-TV18 analysts’ poll estimates of Rs 214 crore. The figure includes profit from its manufacturing unit Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers Ltd (MVML).

The company’s profit includes a one-time gain of Rs 29 crore.

The company’s consolidated revenue fell 56.4 percent to Rs 5,589.4 crore from Rs 12,805 crore, compared to a year-ago period.

The company's total auto sales in Q1FY21 declined 78 percent to 27,565 units from 1,23,690 units in Q1FY20. It sold 64,140 units of tractors during the quarter, down 22 percent, YoY. Total exports were down 72 percent at 3,109 units.

EBITDA declined 68 percent to Rs 573.1 crore from Rs 1,793.6 crore while EBITDA margin contracted by 380 bps to 10.2 percent from 14 percent. Auto segment EBIT loss stood at Rs 576 crore.

"After the first ever zero sales in the month of April, the industry is finding its way back. The company's key brands which have a strong rural bias saw good demand in the month of June. However, low pipeline inventory coupled with the challenges of ramping up production due to supply chain issues affected the company's sales," M&M said in a regulatory filing.

M&M's tractor volumes grew by 28 percent in July. "The timely relaxation of the lockdown for the agricultural sector along with positive rural sentiment led to good sales numbers for tractors during the quarter despite the supply chain issues, showing positive growth rates in May and June 2020," the company added.

Pawa Goenka, MD of M&M said that the EV market saw an impact due to COVID-19. "The momentum we saw before Covid-19 has slowed down," he said.

"Hope to see a demand recovery in EV sales by the end of this year," Goenka added.

Meanwhile, M&M has sought shareholders' approval to reduce stake in Ssangyong Motor to less than 50 percent.