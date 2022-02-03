M&M Financial Services bets on pre-owned vehicle demand; expects asset quality to improve

Ramesh Iyer, VC & MD, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, on Thursday, said that preowned vehicle demand is buoyant. He added that demand would have been much higher had availability not been an issue. Going ahead, Iyer expects asset quality to improve. He also remains confident on the margin front. He believes yields too will improve in the future.

Ramesh Iyer, VC and MD, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (MMFSL), on Thursday, said that the demand for pre-owned vehicles is buoyant. He added that demand would have been much higher had availability not been an issue.

"People are clearly wanting to acquire vehicles but availability was a challenge. If the availability was there, you would have seen even better growth than what you are seeing. All indicators move towards making us believe that the demand will hold up. Pre-owned vehicle demand is very buoyant. If the availability there was good, we would have seen even better traction," he said.

Going ahead, Iyer expects asset quality to improve. However, he cautioned that assets under management (AUM) growth may be sub 10 percent for the next couple of quarters. He also remains confident on the margin front. He believes yields too will improve in the future.

"Maybe in the first few quarters, sub 10 percent as far as AUM growth is concerned but if you look at a three-year run, we should get back to our 15-20 percent that we always put out in the past. Our yields are holding up and the product mix on the lending side with pre-owned vehicle going up is likely to show better yields," he added.

On borrowing cost, he said that it’s one of the best in the company’s history. He also doesn’t think that increase in cost of funds will have a negative impact. Additionally, he believes that once the economy picks up, customers will repay their dues.

He said, "When the cost of funds go up within a quarter or so, it does get passed on to consumers. So we don't have much fear on the cost of funds going up. But from our point of view, we have one of the best borrowing costs in the industry."

He added, "Some of our past borrowings are definitely at high cost and as they get replaced with the new borrowing, even if the new cost of borrowing was to be higher, our belief is that it will be lower than what we had couple of years back. So clearly, the margins arising out of that is likely to be there."

"The pre-owned vehicle is one of our core segments where we are seeing good traction, and they come at a good yield. So therefore, even the product mix yield will hold up or will slightly improve. Put these two together, the net interest margins (NIMs) should look similar or can improve if the replacement of the borrowing does happen at that rate," he further explained.

"As the economic activity picks up, the customers’ intention to repay goes up and that helps really the provision reversal," Iyer added.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.