M&M and MVML post Q4 net profit of Rs 163 crore; revenue up 48%; declares dividend of Rs 8.75 Updated : May 28, 2021 15:20:38 IST M&M and MVML's combined revenues during the quarter increased 48 percent to Rs 13,338 crore from Rs 9,05 crore, YoY. Automotive business revenue during the quarter grew 42.7 percent to Rs 7,858.1 crore as against Rs 5,505.8 crore, YoY. Published : May 28, 2021 02:46 PM IST