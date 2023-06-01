As MIDHANI gears up for FY24, their commitment to delivering exceptional products and services remains resolute. With a projected revenue growth of 20 percent and the support of certified products by international companies, the company is poised to solidify its position as a market leader and contribute significantly to the Indian economy.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited, commonly known as MIDHANI, is set to embark on a promising growth trajectory in the upcoming fiscal year. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Sanjay Kumar Jha, CMD of Mishra Dhatu Nigam, expressed his optimism and outlined the company's plans for the financial year 2024. A key highlight from the discussion was Jha's projection of a 20 percent revenue increase for the next fiscal year, demonstrating MIDHANI's strong growth potential.

Jha emphasised the crucial role that investments in new facilities would play in driving the company's overall revenue growth. Additionally, he revealed that in FY23, MIDHANI achieved an impressive export figure of approximately Rs 32 crore through direct exports, highlighting their global competitiveness and the trust placed in their products by international markets.

MIDHANI's commitment to quality and excellence has resulted in its products being certified by international companies, further enhancing its reputation as a reliable supplier.

In February of this year, the company signed eleven Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with various organizations to expand their presence in aerospace and naval materials development, research and development, exports, healthcare, and training.

Among the partners are Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Welspun Specialty Steels Limited, and Micron Instruments. These collaborations aim to enhance MIDHANI's production capacity and contribute to the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, promoting self-sufficiency in India.

The stock has witnessed a more than eight percent increase in the previous month, reflecting positive market sentiment towards MIDHANI's growth prospects.

