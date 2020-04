Mindtree ended FY20 with its highest deal ever and beat street estimates on revenue growth and PAT for the March quarter. However, the L&T-owned company is “prepared for softness” in the first quarter of FY21 due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Revenue contribution from top client Microsoft grew 170 bps in the quarter and the company expects “multiple opportunities” with the tech giant in future.

Mindtree saw the highest deals in Q4 at $393 million and the highest annual deal wins at $1.2 billion for FY20.

Mindtree’s rupee revenues came in at Rs 2,050 crore, a 4.3 percent growth QoQ and 11.5 percent YoY. This is ahead of CNBC-TV18’s poll which estimated a 1.5% sequential growth.

The company’s PAT came in higher than expected at Rs 206 crore, a 4.7 percent growth Q-o-Q, compared to CNBC-TV18’s poll estimate of a 0.6 percent decline.

Dollar revenue came in at $278.4 million, a 1.2 percent sequential growth. The CNBC-TV18 poll estimated revenues of $278 with 1.09 percent growth.

Mindtree also saw EBITA margins expand 150 basis points sequentially in Q4. CFO Senthil Kumar said that there was a 1 percent impact on operating margins due to donations made by the company in the fight against COVID-19. EBIDTA margin improved by 250 basis points, while 170 bps came from operational efficiencies and 80 bps came from favourable currency movement.

However, Mindtree is expected to see stress in several of the key sectors it works with clients in. Hightech and media grew 5.2 percent sequentially, but other verticals declined.

Travel and hospitality that contributes 16.2 percent of revenues for the company is under stress from COVID-19 crisis. “We can see some softness in Q1 in terms of clients deferring spends. BUt the deals we closed earlier will transition and we are able to do that through our digital platforms,” said Mindtree CEO Debashis Chatterjee.