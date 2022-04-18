Mindtree Q4 results: Net profit rises 49% YoY to Rs 473.1 crore, beats estimates; declares full year dividend

Larsen & Toubro Group's IT company, Mindtree on Monday reported a 49 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 473.1 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs Rs 317 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 437 crore for the quarter under review.

Mindtree's consolidated revenue from operations grew by 37.4 percent to Rs 2,897.4 crore in during January-March 2022 from Rs 2,109.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.

For the financial year 2021-22, the consolidated net profit of Mindtree grew by 48.8 percent to Rs 1,652.9 crore from Rs 1,110.5 crore at the end of the financial year 2020-21. The consolidated revenue of Mindtree rose to 10,525.3 crore at the end of 2021-22 from Rs 7,967.8 crore a year ago.

Also Read:

"Our industry-leading growth through a year of rapid business and technology shifts demonstrates the relevance of our value proposition in reimagining businesses and driving digital transformation at scale," said Debashis Chatterjee, chief executive officer and managing director, Mindtree.

The Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of 270 percent (Rs 27 per equity share of par value Rs 10 each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, which is subject to the approval of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting.

In its earnings report, Mindtree's total headcount stood at 35,071 as of March 31, 2022. The company's attrition rate for the last 12 months (LTM) stood at 23.8 percent at the end of March 31, 2022.

"Our sequential revenue growth of 5.2 percent in constant currency made this our fifth consecutive quarter of 5%- plus growth in constant currency. Our full-year revenue growth of 31.1 percent validates our strategy to capitalize on rising demand by diversifying our services portfolio, mining customers, and broadening industry partnerships.

We are proud to have delivered EBITDA margin of 20.9 percent and PAT margin of 15.7 percent, our highest in a decade. Our commitment to creating value for shareholders is reaffirmed by an EPS of Rs 100.2, our highest-ever adjusted for bonuses, and a full year dividend of Rs 37 per share, the highest in our history," Chatterjee said.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Mindtree ended at Rs 3,956.15, down by Rs 141.00, or 3.44 percent on the BSE.