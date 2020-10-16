  • SENSEX
Mindtree Q2 net profit rises 88% to Rs 253.7 cr; to roll out salary hike from Jan 1

Updated : October 16, 2020 02:56 PM IST

The firm signed deals with total contract value (TCV) worth USD 303 million in the second quarter.
The company completed its promotion cycle in the second quarter, and will undertake salary increments effective January 1, 2021.
