IT firm Mindtree reported a 3.3 percent sequential rise in net profit to Rs 213 crore for the quarter ended June 2020. The company's net profit in the previous quarter was Rs 206.2 crore. CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated profit at Rs 195 crore.

The company’s revenue during the first quarter of fiscal 2021 dopped 6.9 percent to Rs 1,908.8 crore from Rs 2,050.5 crore, QoQ. Revenue in dollar terms fell 9 percent to $253.2 million. CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated revenue at $256.5 million.

"We closed the quarter with a healthy order book of $391 million despite the global headwinds due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Our unwavering focus on operational efficiencies has helped us post a healthy EBITDA of 18.2,” said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mindtree.

EBIT during the quarter under review rose 2.6 percent to Rs 262.3 crore from Rs 255.7 crore while EBIT margin expanded 120 bps to 13.7 percent sequentially.

“With our client-first approach, future-ready talent coupled with an increase in digital demand, we are confident to strengthen our position in the market and drive profitable growth in these unprecedented times,” Chatterjee added.