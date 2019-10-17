Mindtree net up 45 percent quarterly, down 35 percent yearly in Q2

Leading software services vendor Mindtree on Wednesday reported Rs 135 crore consolidated net profit for the second quarter (Q2) of fiscal 2019-20, registering 45 percent sequential growth from Rs 95 crore a quarter ago.

Net profit on annual basis, however, declined 35 percent from Rs 206 crore in the same period last year.

In a regulatory filing on the BSE, the technology arm of engineering giant L&T said that consolidated revenue for the quarter under review rose 4.4 percent sequentially to Rs 1,914 crore from Rs 1,834 crore a quarter ago and 9 percent yearly from Rs 1,755 crore in the like period a year ago.

In dollar terms, net income was up 44 percent quarterly to $19.2 million, but down 34 percent annually.

Similarly, gross income at $271 million is up 2.6 percent quarterly and 10 percent yearly.

"Our second-quarter performance of double-digit annual revenue growth reflects our client centricity, employees' winning spirit and innovation," Mindtree Chief Executive Debashis Chatterjee in a statement here.

The Mumbai-based Larson & Toubro (L&T) acquired 60.06 percent controlling equity stake in the city-based IT firm on July 3.

The company has 343 clients till the quarter end on September 30, with one client in $5-million price band taking its total to 47.

With 16.5 percent attrition annually, the company has 21,267 techies on its rolls.

"Automation is playing a vital role in modernising our technology service delivery, enhancing efficiency and speed-to-results for our clients," said Chatterjee.

The company had 700 BOTs employed during the quarter.

A BOT is a software programme that operates on the Internet and performs repetitive tasks.

A software that acts autonomously, free from any interference, human or otherwise, to perform a significant task which will otherwise be performed by a human.

L&T had set its eyes on taking over Mindtree in a hostile bid after it purchased 20.32 percent stake of The Coffee Day founder V.G. Siddhartha for Rs 3,300 crore on March 18, increased its holding with more shares from the open market and an open offer on May 14 for an additional 31 percent stake for Rs 5,030 crore at Rs 980 per share of Rs 10 face value to have full control over it.

As a two-decades global technology consulting and services firm, Mindtree helps enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage.