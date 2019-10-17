Mindtree net up 45 percent quarterly, down 35 percent yearly in Q2
Updated : October 17, 2019 08:54 AM IST
The company has 343 clients till the quarter end on September 30, with one client in $5-million price band taking its total to 47.
Net profit on annual basis declined 35 percent from Rs 206 crore in the same period last year.
As a two-decades global technology consulting and services firm, Mindtree helps enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage.
