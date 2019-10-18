TOP NEWS »

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella receives 66% salary hike as the company's market capitalisation crosses $800 billion

Updated : October 18, 2019 03:42 PM IST

Satya Nadella's salary is nowhere near the $84.3 million he received in 2014 fiscal when he took over the reign from Steve Ballmer.
In the five years since Nadella came to the helm of Microsoft, the company's market capitalisation increased by $509 billion to $811 billion.
Under Nadella’s leadership, Microsoft has risen its stature in the Intelligent Cloud business by presenting the Azure cloud as a serious threat to Amazon Web Services.  
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella receives 66% salary hike as the company's market capitalisation crosses $800 billion
