Metropolis Healthcare Q1 net profit dips 13% to Rs 29 crore, misses estimates

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd ended at Rs 1,369.25, down by Rs 12.30, or 0.89 percent on the BSE.

Mumbai-based medical diagnostics company Metropolis Healthcare Ltd on Wednesday reported a 13.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 29 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, Metropolis Healthcare posted a net profit of Rs 33.5 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. A CNBC-TV18 Poll had predicted a profit of Rs 32.5 crore for the quarter under review.

The total revenue stood at Rs 277.1 crore during the period under review, down 1 percent against Rs 279.9 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. A CNBC-TV18 Poll had predicted revenue of Rs 292.7 crore for the quarter under review.

At the operating level, EBITDA fell 8.1 percent to Rs 63 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 68.5 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 22.7 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 24.5 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

