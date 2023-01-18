After highest-ever quarterly store addition, Metro Brands has set this target for itself

Metro Brands Ltd., one of India's largest footwear and accessories retailer aims to achieve its store expansion target within the next three years. The company is looking to open 260 new stores in various formats by the end of financial year 2025.

This comes after the company opened a record 48 new stores during the December quarter. With this, the total number of Metro Brands stores now stands at 720. The figure is less than half of Bata's overall store count of 1,956.

For the December quarter, Metro Brands reported revenue growth of 23.8 percent from last year to Rs 598.7 crore, while operating profit or EBITDA also grew in excess of 20 percent.

EBITDA margin for the quarter remained flat, declining 40 basis points to 34.3 percent. In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Metro Brands' Nishant Joseph said that the company has maintained its EBITDA margin guidance band between 30-35 percent. The company said that raw material prices peaked and were stable during the December quarter.

Net profit for the quarter grew only 11.2 percent, due to higher depreciation. The bottom-line growth was below the company's 15-17 percent guidance band.

In the near term, Metro Brands plans to integrate its ecosystem to leverage cost and operations synergies, along with focusing on the liquidation of current excess inventory and improving the cash conversion cycle. It also looks forward to evaluating means to improve sales throughput at all existing sales channels.

The December quarter also saw Metro Brands report its highest-ever e-commerce sales at Rs 50 crore. With the field known for higher discounts to customers, Joseph said that the company is not in the e-commerce business to play the discount game.

Joseph further added that the company is comfortable with the 55-57 percent gross margin guidance, adding that they are aiming for same-store sales growth at inflation of plus 200-300 basis points. Gross Margin for the December quarter stood at 59.2 percent.