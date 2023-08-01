Metro Brands Q1 net profit dips 12% to Rs 93 crore but revenue surges 15%

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Metro Brands ended at Rs 1,045.90, up by Rs 13.35, or 1.29 percent on the BSE.

Footwear retailer Metro Brands Ltd on Tuesday (August 1) reported an 11.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in net profit at Rs 93.5 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, Metro Brands posted a net profit of Rs 105.8 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 582.5 crore during the period under review, up 14.7 percent against Rs 508 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA increased 2 percent to Rs 186.6 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 182.9 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 32 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 36 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

Metro Brands recorded the highest ever quarterly sales of e-commerce sales (including omni-channel ) of Rs 61 crore. Growth momentum in e-commerce sales (including omni channel) continues as sales grew 63 percent.

The store expansion is on track with a net addition of 27 stores (8 new cities covered in Q1FY24) across all formats during the quarter, the company said.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Metro Brands ended at Rs 1,045.90, up by Rs 13.35, or 1.29 percent on the BSE.