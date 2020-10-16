Metal sector Q2FY21 preview: Higher realisations to aid QoQ improvement in EBITDA/tonne

As the economic activities picked up during the September quarter, the demand for domestic steel also improved significantly, aiding the capacity utilisation of domestic steel players. Further, helped by rising global steel prices, the earnings of steel companies in Q2FY21 is expected to see decent growth as compared to Q1FY21.

The topline and operational performance of the companies in the metals and mining sector are expected to rise sequentially and also on an on-year basis.

ICICI Securities expects the aggregate topline of these companies to increase 2.9 percent YoY and 35.0 percent QoQ to Rs 92,935 crore. The aggregate EBITDA is expected to increase 23.2 percent YoY and 120.2 percent QoQ to Rs 17,766 crore. EBITDA margin may come in at 19.1 percent, up 310 bps YoY, and 740 bps QoQ.

Moreover, with sequential higher steel prices coupled with improvement in product mix, the brokerage expects realisations of domestic steel companies to increase by Rs 3,500/tonne in Q2FY21 compared to Q1FY21.

During the quarter under review, there was a sequential improvement in base metal prices. Average zinc prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) increased 18.7 percent QoQ, but down 0.6 percent YoY while average lead prices were up 11.5 percent QoQ, albeit down 7.7 percent YoY.

Similarly, average aluminium prices on the LME rose 13.7 percent QoQ but down 3.3 percent YoY. Average copper prices were up 21.6 percent QoQ and 12.3 percent YoY.

Tata Steel

Among companies, Tata Steel's consolidated topline is expected to increase 0.3 percent YoY and 42.8 percent QoQ to Rs 34,678 crore. Consolidated EBITDA is expected to increase 11.9 percent YoY to Rs 4,495 crore while EBITDA margins are likely to come in at 13.0 percent compared to 2.1 percent in Q1FY21 and 11.6 percent in Q2FY20.

Standalone operations are expected to report an EBITDA/tonne of Rs 12,000/tonne compared to EBITDA/tonne of Rs 5920/tonne in Q1FY21 and Rs 11200/tonne in Q2FY20. Indian operations (standalone) are expected to report steel sales of 3.6 million tonne while European operation steel sales are likely to come in at 2.3 MT.

The brokerage expects European operations to report a negative EBITDA/tonne of $35/tonne.

JSW Steel

JSW Steel is expected to report standalone sales volume growth of 42.9 percent QoQ and 11.1 percent YoY to 4.0 MT. For the quarter, the brokerage expects JSW Steel to report a consolidated top line of Rs 18,331 crore, up 55.6 percent QoQ and 7.2 percent YoY, while consolidated EBITDA is likely to come in at Rs 3,525 crore, up 162.9 percent QoQ and 55.6 percent YoY.

JSW Steel is likely to report EBITDA/tonne of Rs 9,000/tonne. Consolidated EBITDA margin is likely to come in at 19.2 percent as against 3.2 percent in Q2FY20 and 11.4 percent in Q1FY21.

Hindalco

Hindalco's domestic operations are likely to report aluminium sales volume of around 315,000 tonne and copper sales of 75,000 tonne. Topline (standalone + Utkal) may come in at Rs 9,621 crore, down 3.5 percent YoY, up 28.9 percent QoQ.

EBITDA is likely to come in at Rs 1,185 crore, up 8.2 percent YoY, 32.6 percent QoQ. Novelis (including Aleris) is expected to report a sales volume of 875 KT and EBITDA/tonne of $375/tonne, according to ICICI Securities.

EBITDA/tonne of domestic miner Coal India is likely to come in at Rs 333/tonne with NMDC expected to report EBITDA/tonne at Rs 1,623/tonne.