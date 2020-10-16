Earnings Metal sector Q2FY21 preview: Higher realisations to aid QoQ improvement in EBITDA/tonne Updated : October 16, 2020 04:20 PM IST The aggregate topline of metal companies is expected to increase 2.9 percent YoY and 35.0 percent QoQ to Rs 92,935 crore. Realisations of domestic steel companies may increase by Rs 3,500/tonne in Q2FY21 compared to Q1FY21. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.