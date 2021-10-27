Meghmani Organics says no demand constraint; balance sheet strong

GS Chahal, chief financial officer (CFO) of Meghmani Organics has said that there is no constraint on demand.

Meghmani Organics’ chief financial officer (CFO) GS Chahal on Wednesday said there is no constraint on demand and that there is pressure on the production and costs front.

His remarks come after the pesticides and agrochemicals company reported a weak set of earnings for the September-ended quarter. A sharp margin decline was led by the pigments business while the agrochemicals margin was also under pressure.

On business, he said, “Our balance sheet is very strong. Our long-term debt is around Rs 300 crore and we have Rs 213 crore of cash in hand, liquid investments as of September 30 and as a natural hedge strategy because we are 80 percent exports, so we borrow in foreign currency to have a natural hedge.”

