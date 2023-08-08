Don't see a big shift to online sales, consumers going for generic drugs, says MedPlus

Gangadi Madhukar Reddy's insights into MedPlus Health Services' operations and the pharmaceutical retail sector provide a comprehensive understanding of the company's market approach. The observations regarding the limited shift to online sales, the growing demand for generic drugs, the role of digital platforms, the preference for generic medications among Indian consumers, and the expansion of the store network collectively demonstrate MedPlus's commitment to serving its customers effectively and contributing to the advancement of affordable and accessible healthcare in India.

Despite the widespread digitalization of various industries, Gangadi Madhukar Reddy, the Managing Director and CEO of MedPlus Health Services highlighted that his company does not foresee a significant shift to online sales in the pharmaceutical retail sector.

While online platforms have gained traction, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, Reddy told CNBC-TV18 that the majority of consumers still prefer the in-store experience when purchasing their medications and healthcare products. This perspective underscores the continued importance of physical pharmacy locations for MedPlus.

“Online has never been a very significant portion of the overall business. So they have not impacted any of our growth or sales,” he said.

A notable observation made by Reddy is the willingness of consumers to purchase generic drugs.

“The overall trend of the Indian consumer started moving towards the generic drugs. They are willing to go and buy some of the generic drugs . We are seeing more of that than any big shift towards or away from the online sales,” he said.

Generic drugs are cost-effective alternatives to brand-name medications, offering similar efficacy and safety profiles. Reddy's insight into this trend suggests that Indian consumers are becoming more conscious of their healthcare expenditures and are actively seeking economical options without compromising on quality. This shift in preference aligns with MedPlus's commitment to providing affordable healthcare solutions to its customers.

While digital platforms have gained some traction in the pharmaceutical retail sector, Reddy pointed out that the digital channel has historically represented a small portion of MedPlus's overall sales.

“For us, digital has always been a small portion of our overall sales,” he said.

This insight underscores the company's strategy of maintaining a strong physical retail presence while strategically integrating digital platforms to cater to evolving consumer needs. By adopting a balanced approach, MedPlus can effectively serve a wide range of customers, whether they prefer the convenience of online shopping or the personalised service of in-store visits.

Reddy's observation that Indian consumers are increasingly gravitating towards generic drugs highlights a significant trend in the pharmaceutical retail sector. This movement aligns with the Indian government's push for affordable healthcare and increased access to essential medications. MedPlus's recognition of this trend positions the company well to cater to the changing preferences of its customer base and contribute to the larger healthcare ecosystem.

Reddy revealed that a substantial portion of MedPlus's stores are relatively new, with 50 percent of them being less than two years old. This growth strategy underscores the company's commitment to expanding its physical presence across different regions. By opening new stores and expanding its footprint, MedPlus aims to enhance accessibility to quality healthcare products and services for a wider population.

