Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) on Wednesday reported 18 percent decline in net profit to Rs 58.55 crore during the second quarter ended September 30. The exchange had posted a net profit of Rs 71.75 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal, MCX said in a statement.

MCX’s total income fell 5 percent to Rs 137.52 crore for the September quarter, from Rs 144.53 crore a year ago. The operating income increased by 12 percent to Rs 119.68 crore as against Rs 106.58 crore in the same period previous fiscal.